Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,437 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 137,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 220,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

