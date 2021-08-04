Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after buying an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.60. 500,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,818,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

