Caliber Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,961,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $413.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.