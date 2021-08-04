California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,581 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

