California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 21,120 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

