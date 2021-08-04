California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,419 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 454,564 shares during the period.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $856.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

