California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.