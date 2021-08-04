California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

