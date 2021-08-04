California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 21,474 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $285,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $2,336,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 448.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $394,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,628.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,510 shares of company stock worth $6,132,095 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

