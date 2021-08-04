California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,658 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of SiTime worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.26 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

