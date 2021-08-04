California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

