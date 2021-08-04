California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.99 Million Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of REGENXBIO worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

