California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 471,483 shares of company stock worth $12,412,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

