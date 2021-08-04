California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Repay worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Repay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 938,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Repay by 236.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.