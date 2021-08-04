California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

NYSE FVRR opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.23 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $99.39 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.