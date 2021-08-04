California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,440 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEG opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

