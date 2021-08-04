California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 42.67% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $7,715,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $54,237,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

