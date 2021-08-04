California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,776 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ichor worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 1.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor by 9.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

