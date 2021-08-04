California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $334,284,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $59,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $51,042,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,389,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,164,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

