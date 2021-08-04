California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

