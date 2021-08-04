California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

