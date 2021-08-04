California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $6,571,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 996,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 120,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

