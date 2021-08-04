California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

