California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $2.03 Million Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

