California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Lynne P. Mcghee Sells 746 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CWT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 5,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

