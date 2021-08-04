Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

