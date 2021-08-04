Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.44.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

