Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $277.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.87 million and the highest is $282.90 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.22. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $152.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,911 shares of company stock worth $7,991,557 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 19,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,152.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

