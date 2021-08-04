Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 27,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 729,850 shares.The stock last traded at $42.15 and had previously closed at $40.08.

The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

