Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $20,313,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

