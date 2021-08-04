Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 332,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,122. Camtek has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

