Canaccord Genuity Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $23.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,331. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

