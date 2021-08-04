Canaccord Genuity Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.54.

ZBH stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.54. 47,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.65. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

