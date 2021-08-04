Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.84.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,299,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $7,562,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.