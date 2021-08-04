Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,670 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 6.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $125,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.93. 12,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

