Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 680,633 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $36,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,266. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

