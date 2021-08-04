Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Down 0.8%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.01. 82,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 159,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

