CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 45,976 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.18.

The company has a market cap of C$19.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

