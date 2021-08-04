Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 144,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.79. The company has a market capitalization of £157.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.59.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.