Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $12.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

PXD stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

