Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 143,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,047. The company has a market cap of $540.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 79.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

