Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Capital Southwest worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

