Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

