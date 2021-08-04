Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

