Carbon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,385.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $81,385.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.40 or 1.00284171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00833475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,331,149 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

