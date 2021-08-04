Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.61). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 71,912 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

In other news, insider Phil White bought 19,136 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

