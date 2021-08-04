Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033179 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00260506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006221 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,959,337,588 coins and its circulating supply is 32,081,197,047 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

