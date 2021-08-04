Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,864 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

