Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,674 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 2,005,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

