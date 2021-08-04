Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 167.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,561 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. 141,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.